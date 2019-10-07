JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 17 incident in which a speed limit sign on Niblick Drive was vandalized.
The speed limit sign for 25 mph was placed in the neighborhood to evaluate car speeds on that stretch of the road, according to the police report. The sign includes a digital display that shows drivers their speed as they approach.
Someone had used paper and a marker to illegally change the sign to read 15 mph. According to the police report, there were some homeowners in the neighborhood who had said the speed limit should be 15 mph instead of 25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.