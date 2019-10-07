JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man contacted police Sept. 29 after he reportedly lost $400 to someone who had hacked his friend’s Snapchat account.
Earlier that day, the man said he had received a message on Snapchat from his friend stating that he needed to unload some money from his stocks.
Soon after, the man received a text from an unknown number asking for his bank account’s pin number and Social Security number. The man said he only provided his pin.
Later, the man saw that $400 had been withdrawn from his account. He then contacted his friend, who said his Snapchat account had been hacked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.