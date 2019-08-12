SUWANEE, Ga. — Discovery Village at Sugarloaf will host a veteran’s benefit seminar Aug. 13 at 11:30 a.m.
Guests will participate in an interactive discussion with experts from Brannon Napier Elder Law. Topics will include how Veterans Affairs Aid and Attendance benefits can provide monthly income to those who need assistance with activities of daily living.
Lunch will be served. RSVP by Aug. 11 by calling 770-232-3008.
Discovery Village at Sugarloaf is at 1220 Satellite Blvd. NW in Suwanee.
