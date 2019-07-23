JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A homeowner contacted police July 9 after four Ring flood light security cameras, worth $700, were stolen from a closet in their Findley Way home.
The victim said he last observed the cameras July 4 around 8 p.m., but they were missing July 6 at the same time. He gave police the contact information for the contractors working on the home.
