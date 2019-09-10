JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman called police Aug. 27 after her computer locked up and an online scammer threatened her.
That afternoon, a pop-up window appeared on the woman’s computer screen saying that the device was locked. She was prompted to call Microsoft Services to resolve the issue.
The woman called the number provided and gave a man remote access to her computer.
The man then said he unlocked the computer and added that the woman needed to pay for additional protection by using a check.
At that point, the woman said she realized she had been scammed and told the man she was not going to pay.
The man then threatened the woman and opened the camera on her computer. The woman turned off the modem and router. She also began receiving several calls from an unknown number that she ignored.
