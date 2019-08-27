JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Rotary Club of Johns Creek welcomed Javier Díaz de León, the Mexican Consul General in Atlanta, to discuss North American trade relations Aug. 21.
Díaz has served as a diplomat for 20 years, most of that time in the United States, where Mexico has 50 consulates.
The Mexican Consulate is the largest in Atlanta and oversees Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. It helps about 300 people each day.
Díaz’s presentation emphasized the importance of U.S.-Mexico trade relations on both countries’ economies. Last year, total trade between the countries was around $600 billion, more than $1 million a day.
Most of that trade comes in the form of chemicals, electronics and manufacturing supplies, not the consumer products that hit the shelves.
“Yes, we like your peaches,” Díaz said. “Yes, you like our tequila, but it’s a lot more than that.”
In Georgia, the economic impact of trade with Mexico was estimated to be $10.8 billion in 2018, or about 300,000 jobs.
As with last year when Canadian Consul General Nadia Theodore visited the Rotary, renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement were the focus of the conversation.
“NAFTA completely transformed Mexico’s economy,” Díaz said. “Before NAFTA, Mexico was one of the most closed-off countries in the world.”
Now, Mexico has negotiated free trade agreements with many other Latin American countries, the European Union, and is a member of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, he said.
“If you’re thinking of a country, we probably have a free trade agreement with them, or we want to,” Díaz said.
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the NAFTA replacement, was signed by the countries’ leaders in November 2018 and is awaiting ratification by the U.S. Congress and Canadian Parliament.
Díaz has met with Reps. Lucy McBath, Rob Woodall and 10 other legislators from Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee to urge them to pass the agreement.
“We know when tensions shift, Mexico and Canada stay reliable trade partners,” Díaz said.
Díaz ended his presentation by talking about the human impact of U.S.-Mexico relations. There are nearly half a million Mexicans living in Georgia, mostly in the Atlanta area, he said, and across the country 32 million American residents are Mexico-born or children of Mexicans.
“We’re not just sharing people; we’re sharing families,” Díaz said. “It’s too important to fall to rhetoric.”
