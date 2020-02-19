JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A rookie team of four 8th graders from River Trail Middle School won the FIRST Tech Challenge Central Georgia League Championship on Jan. 25.
Competing against 26 teams from central Georgia, Team 17456 Atlantis took home the league championship, first place innovation award, second place design award and third place control awards.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was founded in 1989 to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology. In FIRST Tech Challenge, teams in grades 7 to 12 have 10 weeks to design, build and program a 40-pound robot to compete in a challenge.
