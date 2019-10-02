JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an incident in which old restaurant equipment at the Autobeli’s on Old Alabama Road was stolen.
Restaurant staff had replaced a commercial oven and refrigerator on Sept. 7. The old equipment was placed outside during the installation.
Later that day, staff were unable to find the old equipment. They valued the stolen items at $1,000 total.
