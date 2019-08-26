JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 14 incident in which a man’s house was burglarized while he was at work.
The man left his house at Rotherick Drive that morning. He returned at 10 p.m. and found that the rear glass door was smashed.
Inside, the house was ransacked. The missing items include $3,000 in cash, a $2,000 laptop and a check.
