Request for Proposals
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
RFP #19-252
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Community Development (CD) System Selection
The City of Johns Creek is accepting Request for Proposals (RFP) from qualified firms for an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Community Development (CD) System Selection. RFP’s will be received electronically via BidNet no later than 2:00 PM on September 9, 2019, 2018. Questions are accepted and answered online via BidNet. Deadline for questions is August 19, 2019 at 5:00 PM.
Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are managed electronically using the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system. To access bid documents, vendors must complete the one-time, no cost registration with BidNet. Vendors can register with BidNet and view available bid opportunities from the City of Johns Creek Purchasing page. (www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/purchasing)
All offerors must comply with all general and special requirements of the RFP information and instructions.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.
