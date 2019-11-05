JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman met with police Oct. 22 after two of her family’s passports went missing in the mail.
The woman had gotten her sons’ Citizen of India ID cards renewed and, as a part of the process, mailed their expired passports. She later received a notification that the expired passports and new IDs were being shipped to her in two separate packages.
FedEx stated the packages were delivered to the woman’s front porch, but she never found them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.