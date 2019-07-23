JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The security manager at Target on State Bridge Road contacted police around 1:30 p.m. July 13 after witnessing an apparent shoplifting incident.
The manager told police four adult woman and one juvenile were shopping, when one of the women separated from the group and went to the service kiosk. The suspect returned two women’s shirts and left the store with a $90 quilt in her cart without paying.
The other women waited while the first suspect did a refund and then pushed a cart containing a $200 baby stroller and $90 in cosmetics out of the store without paying, the manager told police.
The group left in a silver Hyundai Sonata. The suspects were described as a heavyset black woman in a black and white striped dress, a heavyset black woman in a red top and dark pants, and a thin, older black woman in a cream top. The juvenile and one of the adult women were not seen shoplifting.
The Target employee provide police with in-store surveillance footage and said he would try to find the transaction when the first suspect purchased the shirts that were returned.
