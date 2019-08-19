JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman called police Aug. 9 after she realize her wallet had been stolen from her purse while she ate at the Panera Bread on State Bridge Road.
The woman sat down to eat at 2:30 p.m. and placed her purse on the back of the chair. When she attempted to leave an hour later, the woman could not find her purse.
The woman received an alert from her bank a few minutes later that someone had attempted to use her credit card for a $4,300 purchase at Best Buy. The charge was declined.
