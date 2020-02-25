JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Johns Creek Public Works Department is seeking public input into widening Jones Bridge Road between State Bridge Road and Waters Road.
The city held a public input meeting Feb. 20, where public works personnel heard a wide range of opinions from those strongly in favor of the project to some strongly opposed, and everything in between.
“Some people want three lanes; some want five,” City Councilman Lenny Zaprowski said. “This gives us an opportunity to start having those conversations.”
Several residents had questions about how the project will impact Dolvin Elementary School. The city is in talks with the school district to relocate the driveway on Jones Bridge, according to Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer.
By moving the driveway farther away from the Buice Road intersection, the goal is to improve flow during pick-up and drop-off times, reducing congestion for both school families and commuters.
Another decision the city will have to make is where to put sidewalks and how wide to make them. Plans presented at the meeting showed 10-foot sidewalks along the southeast side of the road and 5-foot sidewalks on the northwest side.
In the past, the council has prioritized building sidewalks, especially near schools, to promote alternative modes of transportation. However, some residents said they would rather see narrower sidewalks, or a sidewalk only on one side of the road, to reduce property acquisitions.
For those who could not make the meeting, feedback can also be submitted online at johnscreekga.gov/jonesbridgewidening.
The Johns Bridge widening is funded by the transportation sales tax, or TSPLOST. While TSPLOST has generally been a divisive topic for the Johns Creek City Council, the Jones Bridge widening has a particularly tumultuous history.
In November 2018, the council voted to study multiple options for improving Jones Bridge. Those options included widening the road from two to four lanes — the recommendation of the Public Works Department — a three-lane road with a continuous center turn lane or adding and extending turn lanes at neighborhood entrances.
However, Mayor Mike Bodker vetoed that plan, and by one vote the council failed to override the mayor’s veto. The mayor’s stance, based on the advice of the city attorney and a courtesy review by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office, was that the city could not deviate from the plans the public saw in advance of the TSPLOST referendum.
Because those plans specified Jones Bridge would be widened to four lanes, studying other options would just be a waste of money, Bodker said.
The project was tabled until July 2019, when the council agreed to study a compromise: widen the pavement to four lanes but stripe the road to three lanes for the immediate future.
Zaprowski said the council is trying to balance the long-term needs of the area against the concerns of residents along Jones Bridge who don’t want to see the road become a major highway.
In December 2019, the council received the findings of a traffic study, which looked at Jones Bridge in three segments.
From Morton Road to Buice Road is currently over capacity, the study found. With a three-lane widening, the road was predicted to reach capacity in 2023, and with a five-lane widening by 2043.
For State Bridge Road to Morton and from Buice to Waters, the segments were not expected to reach capacity until 2026 and 2025, respectively. A three-lane widening would not change that capacity point, the study found. With five lanes, those segments of the road would not reach capacity between now and 2043, the study predicted.
After reviewing the study, the council agreed to move forward with public input as well as an interim improvement: converting the right-turn lane on Jones Bridge at Waters Road to an additional southbound through lane.
South of the intersection, Jones Bridge has two southbound travel lanes. By removing the concrete island currently at the intersection, the city could improve travel times, the study found. The city recently completed a similar project on southbound Medlock Bridge Road at State Bridge Road.
