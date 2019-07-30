CITY OF
JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
PURPOSE
An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on July 18, 2019 for Retail Package of Liquor, Wine and Malt Beverages.
BUSINESS NAME
JC Store LLC
d/b/a Local Vine
5805 State Bridge Rd, Suite200
Johns Creek, GA 30097
OWNER/OFFICERS
JC Store LLC
d/b/a Local Vine
5805 State Bridge Rd, Suite200
Johns Creek, GA 30097
Owner, Ian Charvin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.