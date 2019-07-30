CITY OF

JOHNS CREEK

PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on July 18, 2019 for Retail Package of Liquor, Wine and Malt Beverages.

BUSINESS NAME

JC Store LLC

d/b/a Local Vine

5805 State Bridge Rd, Suite200

Johns Creek, GA 30097

OWNER/OFFICERS

JC Store LLC

d/b/a Local Vine

5805 State Bridge Rd, Suite200

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Owner, Ian Charvin

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.