PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on October 31, 2019 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME

BingGen LLC

Dba Sushi House

10955 Jones Bridge

Suite 111&112

Johns Creek, GA 30022

OWNER/OFFICERS

Owner, Bernadeta Chen

