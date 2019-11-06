PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
RECREATION AND PARKS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
November 13, 2019 Meeting
There will be a meeting of the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 6:30pm. The meeting will be held at City Hall, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive in Johns Creek, GA 30097. Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public. Please contact the City Clerk’s office should you have any further questions at 678-512-3212.
Joan Jones
City Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.