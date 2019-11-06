PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

RECREATION AND PARKS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

November 13, 2019 Meeting

 

There will be a meeting of the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 6:30pm.  The meeting will be held at City Hall, located at 11360 Lakefield Drive in Johns Creek, GA  30097.  Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public.  Please contact the City Clerk’s office should you have any further questions at 678-512-3212. 

Joan Jones

City Clerk

