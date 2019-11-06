TOWN HALL MEETING
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
Thursday, November 14, 2019
In conformance with the Georgia Open Meetings Law, please note a quorum of the City of Johns Creek Mayor and Council Members may be in attendance at a Town Hall Meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 2019 at City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097. The Town Hall Meeting begins at 7:00pm and is open to the Public. Please contact the City Clerk’s office at 678-512-3212 should you have any questions or need assistance.
Joan Jones
City Clerk
