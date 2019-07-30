PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
Notice of Proposed Amendment to the Charter
of the City of Johns Creek, Georgia
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 36-35-3, notice is hereby given the City Council of the City of Johns Creek, Georgia proposes the following amendment to the City Charter as Home Rule allows:
Amendment 1: Article VI Finance Section 6.24 Operating Budget
This amendment deletes the first sentence of Section 6.24 Operating Budget in in its entirety and inserting in lieu of, the following:
“On or before a date fixed by the city council but not later than 60 days prior to the beginning of each fiscal year, the city manager shall submit to the city council a proposed operating budget for the ensuing fiscal year.”
The proposed amendment is on file in the office of Clerk of the City of Johns Creek, in the office of the Fulton County Superior Court for examination and inspection by the public and on the city’s website at www.johnscreekga.gov. The Mayor and Council will consider this amendment for adoption during their regularly scheduled meeting on August 5, 2019 and August 19, 2109. City Council meetings are held at Johns Creek City Hall, Council Chambers which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, Georgia 30097 beginning at 7:00pm. All council meetings are open to the public.
This 1st day of July, 2019
Joan C. Jones,
City Clerk
