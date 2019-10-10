PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

 MAYOR AND COUNCIL

October 2019 Meeting

 

The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will hold their monthly meeting on:

            Monday, October 7, 2019                   5:00pm Work Session                                                                                                            7:00pm Council Meeting

 

Monday, October 21, 2019                 5:00pmWork Session

                                                            7:00pm Council Meeting

Both Work Sessions and Council Meetings will be held in the Council Chambers located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, in Johns Creek, 30097 and are open to the public.  Should you have any questions regarding these public meetings, please call the City Clerk Joan Jones (678-512-3212).

Joan Jones

City Clerk

