CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC NOTICE
Presentation of Fiscal Year 2020 Budget
PUBLIC HEARINGS
The proposed FY2020 Budget was presented to the Council on August 19, 2019 during their Work Session. A PUBLIC HEARING regarding the 2020 Fiscal Year Proposed Budget was held on Monday, September 9, 2019 and one will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019. Both Hearings will be held during the regularly scheduled Council Meeting at 7:00pm. Council Meetings are held in the Council Chambers at Johns Creek City Hall which is located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, in Johns Creek, GA 30097. The proposed budget will be available on the City website and a copy will be placed at City Hall for review.
Joan Jones
City Clerk
