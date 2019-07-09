CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PUBLIC NOTICE

PURPOSE

An Alcoholic Beverage License Application was submitted to the City on July 5, 2019 for Consumption on Premises of Malt Beverage and Wine.

BUSINESS NAME

CMC JC Inc.
Dba CMChicken
10995 State Bridge Rd Suite F
Johns Creek, GA 30022

OWNER/OFFICERS

CMC JC Inc.
Dba CMChicken
10995 State Bridge Rd Suite F
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Owner, Sang Sun Joung

