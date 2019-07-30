PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
Qualifying Information for the
November 5, 2019 Municipal General Election
The City of Johns Creek has established and fixed QUALIFYING for the upcoming November 5, 2019 Municipal General Election for Council Seats of Post 2, Post 4, and Post 6. The qualifying dates will be Monday, August 19, Tuesday, August 20, and Wednesday, August 21 with qualifying hours being set from 8:30am to 12:30pm and from 1:30pm to 4:30pm (GA Election Code 21-2-132). Qualifying will be held in the City Clerk’s Office (3rd floor) at Johns Creek City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097. The qualifying fee is $450.00 for each Council Seat which is 3% of the total gross salary for the preceding year. Please contact the City Clerk at 678-512-3212 should you have any questions or concerns regarding the upcoming 2019 Election.
Joan Jones
City Clerk
