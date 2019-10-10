PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU
October 11, 2019 MEETING
The October meeting of the Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau has been moved to the Johns Creek Event Center, 11455 Lakefield Dr. Suite 100 Johns Creek, GA 30097. The CVB meeting begins at 8:30am on Wednesday, October 11, 2019 and is open to the public. Please contact the City Clerk’s office should you have any further questions at 678-512-3212.
Joan Jones
City Clerk
