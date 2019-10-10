CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
PUBLIC INPUT MEETING
OLD ALABAMA ROAD INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT
October 24, 2019 @ 6pm
The City of Johns Creek Public Works Department will hold a Public Input Session regarding the Old Alabama Road Intersection Improvement Project. The Public Input Session will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 6pm at Park Place at Newtown Park which is located at 3125 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022. Please contact the city clerk’s office at 678-512-3212 should you have any questions.
Joan Jones, City Clerk
