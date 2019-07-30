CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
Tuesday, August 6, 2019 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
Monday, August 19, 2019 AT 7:00 P.M.
city hall Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield drive
Johns Creek, Georgia 30097
The following Land Use Petition located within the City of Johns Creek is scheduled for Public Hearings as stated above.
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-19-007
PETITIONER: JOHNS CREEK PROFESSIONAL PLAZA, LLC
LOCATION: 11315 JOHNS CREEK PARKWAY
CURRENT ZONING: M-1A (INDUSTRIAL PARK DISTRICT) CONDITIONAL
PROPOSED ZONING: O-I (OFFICE INSTITUTIONAL DISTRICT) CONDITIONAL
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: CONVERSION OF TOP TWO STORIES (APPROX. 50,000 SQ. FT.) OF AN EXISTING FOUR-STORY OFFICE BUILDING FROM GENERAL OFFICE TO MEDICAL OFFICE WITH AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER
