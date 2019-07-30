CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 AT 7:00 P.M.

 

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

Monday, August 19, 2019 AT 7:00 P.M.

 

city hall Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield drive

Johns Creek, Georgia 30097

The following Land Use Petition located within the City of Johns Creek is scheduled for Public Hearings as stated above.

LAND USE PETITION:                      RZ-19-007

PETITIONER:                                     JOHNS CREEK PROFESSIONAL PLAZA, LLC

LOCATION:                                       11315 JOHNS CREEK PARKWAY

CURRENT ZONING:                         M-1A (INDUSTRIAL PARK DISTRICT) CONDITIONAL

PROPOSED ZONING:                       O-I (OFFICE INSTITUTIONAL DISTRICT) CONDITIONAL

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT:          CONVERSION OF TOP TWO STORIES (APPROX. 50,000 SQ. FT.) OF AN EXISTING FOUR-STORY OFFICE BUILDING FROM GENERAL OFFICE TO MEDICAL OFFICE WITH AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.