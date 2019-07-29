JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police are investigating a July 15 incident in which a front Illinois license plate was stolen from a red 2012 Nissan Sentra parked at the Whole Foods on State Bridge Road.
The victim told police she left her car around 3 p.m. and did not return until 8 p.m. She was notified by a witness that the plate had been stolen. The victim was able to describe the suspect but was not sure in which direction the vehicle fled.
The victim said she had seen the suspect sitting inside Whole Foods for about two hours. Police were able to obtain security footage of the suspect.
