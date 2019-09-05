JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 21 incident in which a man allegedly attempted to rob the Smoothie King on Medlock Bridge Road with a gun.
An employee behind the counter was attempting to log into the computer when a man wearing a bandana on his face, entered the store. The employee ran when the man demanded money and appeared to be reaching for a gun.
Another employee confirmed that the man pulled up his shirt and showed what appeared to be a black, semi-automatic handgun in his waistband.
After police cleared the building, the store manager reported nothing appeared to have been taken from the store.
There was video footage of the incident that showed the man run out the door after police were called.
