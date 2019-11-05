JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 25 incident in which a house on Matterhorn Way was burglarized.
Police were dispatched at the house at 1:30 p.m. after the home’s security system sent an alert to officers.
When police arrived, they found a detached window screen and two $1 bills at the front door, which was open.
Inside, the rooms appeared to have been ransacked. The mattress in the master bedroom had been moved.
Police were unable to get in contact with the homeowner.
