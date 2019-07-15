JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — July 3, police responded to an Oak Alley Way home and discovered a break in.
The back door had been forced open and the bedrooms had been ransacked. Police called the residents, who were out of the country.
The owners were last in the home June 19. On June 30, the man who services their lawn told the owners he observed broken glass on the back door.
