JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested two men Sept. 27 after they discovered burglary tools and marijuana in their car during a traffic stop.
Police had been patrolling on Johns Bridge Road near midnight, when an officer spotted a car that matched the description from a vehicle burglary incident a few hours prior.
When police pulled the car over, officers said they could smell marijuana. Police searched the vehicle and found two marijuana cigars, several black gloves, a firearm and a window punch, which police said is commonly used in burglaries.
Police said none of the items found in the car directly correlated with the earlier car burglary incident.
The driver, 24-year-old Tevin Wright of Montgomery, Ala., was arrested for failure to maintain lane, possession of tools for commission of a crime and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
The passenger, 23-year-old Gabriel Timmons of Montgomery, Ala., was arrested for possession of tools for commission of a crime and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
