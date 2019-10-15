JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old Oct. 2 for driving a stolen vehicle. Police had been patrolling on State Bridge Road near West Morton Road, when an officer spotted a car that had been reported stolen.
Police pursued the driver through a nearby residential neighborhood while the driver made sharp turns as if to elude officers, police said.
Three other teenagers were in the car.
When police stopped the car, they said they could smell marijuana inside.
The driver was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
A passenger was also arrested for possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
