JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The city is set to consider a land use petition that would allow an ambulatory surgery center at an existing office building in Tech Park.
If the proposal is approved by the City Council, the top two stories of 11315 Johns Creek Parkway would be converted to medical offices, including radiology imaging, pharmacy, an ambulatory surgery center and pathology labs.
The four-story building at 11315 Johns Creek Parkway would not host emergency surgery or overnight stays. The only exterior modification planned is a new pick-up/drop-off area at the northwest entrance to the building.
Aug. 6, the Johns Creek Planning Commissioners voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the request with the staff’s conditions, which limited the square footage of the property. There was no public comment in opposition to the land use petition.
In other zoning matters, there was a public input meeting Aug. 7 for two properties. These meetings are the public’s first opportunity to hear details and ask questions before they go before the Planning Commission.
The first was a land use petition to allow for a 32,230- square-foot shopping center with restaurants and retail space. This project, at 6650 McGinnis Ferry Road, had been altered from its original proposal in June, when petitioners cited a need to address oil issues and redesign elevation plans.
There was also a proposal to rezone three properties along Jones Bridge Road from agricultural (AG-1) to single-family homes (R-4). Proposed by TDS Holdings, the preliminary plans envision building eight detached homes on the lots between Orchards at Jones Bridge and Long Indian Creek
Both projects are scheduled to go before the Planning Commission on Oct. 1.
