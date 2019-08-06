JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Two cars were burglarized in front of a Murano View home between 7:30 p.m. July 21 and 7:45 a.m. July 22.
The victim said the car doors were left ajar which alerted them to the crime. There were no signs of forced entry on either car.
From a Hyundai, a box of 20, 9mm pistol cartridges and a pocket knife, worth about $50 total, were stolen. Nothing was missing from the other car, although the center console and glove box had been rummaged through.
