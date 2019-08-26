JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man called police Aug. 14 after he found several fraudulent entries on his credit reports.
The man had received a $3,400 phone bill from Sprint two days prior for an account he didn’t have. He called Sprint and initiated an internal fraud investigation.
Suspicious, the man also looked into his credit reports and found multiple accounts opened under his name.
All of the fraudulent accounts were opened July 2019. The man froze his credit to prevent any further fraud.
