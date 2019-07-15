JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man reported July 3 that his Samsung cell phone and charger were stolen after he plugged it into a wall socket at the entrance to Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
The man said he plugged the phone in around 7:30 a.m. and realized it was missing about 30 minutes later. A security officer and surveillance footage helped police identify a suspect.
