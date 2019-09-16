JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Cultural Arts Alliance at Johns Creek revealed new details for its campaign to build a performing arts venue in the city at its Sept. 7 meeting.
The Cultural Arts Alliance is a nonprofit that brings together visual and performing arts groups and other cultural organizations within the city.
For years, leading figures in the local arts community have had the dream of creating a multi-use arts center that would bring a high-quality performance venue, visual arts gallery, classrooms and rehearsal space under one roof.
For now, these leaders are calling this the Legacy Center Project. From the Arts Alliance emerged the Legacy Center Task Force to bring that vision to fruition.
Earlier this year, the task force hired Convergent Nonprofit Solutions to conduct a financial feasibility study for the project, funded by a $250,000 grant from Fulton County.
“When this wonderful project became more of a reality — and I feel confident it will be a reality — I felt Fulton County needed to be a partner,” Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann said. “I hope the city will become a partner as well. This is just the beginning. We have a robust arts community in Johns Creek, and I look forward to the day we don’t have to drive to Atlanta or Roswell to enjoy a performance.”
Convergent is expected to present its feasibility report around Thanksgiving, and the task force hopes to begin fundraising this winter.
The project now has a website to share progress, at jclegacy.org.
The proposed facility is estimated to cost $50-$55 million, and would feature a 700-800 seat performance venue, rehearsal rooms, office space, a banquet hall and a grand foyer.
It also would include 18,000 square feet for the Johns Creek Arts Center, double its current space. The total square footage would be around 83,000, according to Wayne Baughman, chair of the Johns Creek Cultural Arts Center Task Force and director of the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra.
“What was an uphill climb a couple years ago is close to the peak and hopefully soon it will be downhill,” Baughman said. “Thus far it’s been a wonderful convergence of ideas and support, financial and otherwise.”
The September meeting, held at Cambridge Academy of Music, also included a 30-minute musical showcase led by Piotr Folkert of Musik21 and featuring some of his studio’s advanced students.
The Arts Alliance meetings are free and open to the public. While they were started to create networking opportunities for arts leaders, anyone interested in promoting the arts in the community is encouraged to join.
