JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man called police Aug. 14 after he realized someone had burglarized his car.
The man had parked his car at Easthaven Place the previous evening. The next morning at 8 a.m., he noticed some items missing.
The missing items include a toolbox, one pair of $250 sunglasses and copies of his family’s Social Security cards. Police said there was no damage to the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.