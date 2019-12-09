JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Nov. 27 car burglary at the Pampas Steakhouse on State Bridge Road.
The car owner said he and his family visited the restaurant at 7 p.m. that evening and returned to the car three hours later. Upon his return, the owner saw that the rear driver’s side window was broken.
Inside, the glove box was open, but the owner said nothing appeared to be missing.
The restaurant did not have cameras in the area the car had been parked.
