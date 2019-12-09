JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported Nov. 25 that his package had been stolen from his home at Bristol Stone Lane.
The man had ordered a $350 motor online. He received a confirmation from USPS that the package had been delivered.
However, the man was unable to locate the package and said it might have been stolen.
