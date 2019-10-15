Package allegedly stolen
by postal service worker
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 5 incident in which a package delivered to a house on Jones Bridge Place Circle was allegedly stolen by a United States Postal Service worker.
The intended recipient of the package said he received an alert from Amazon that it had been delivered to his doorstep, but when he went to retrieve it, the item was gone.
The man reviewed his security footage and found video of a postal worker taking the package.
Police contacted the National Law Enforcement Communication Center to investigate the worker.
