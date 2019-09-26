JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man called police Sept. 14 after his belongings were stolen from the Lifetime Fitness on Johns Creek Parkway.
The man said he had placed his belongings in a locker that afternoon. After about four hours, the man returned to the locker and saw that it was unlocked. There was no damage to the locker.
The missing items include a wallet, $400 in cash, driver’s license and credit cards.
The man cancelled his cards before calling police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.