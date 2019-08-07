JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man contacted police July 22 after his wallet was stolen from his 2005 Hummer parked in the driveway of his Timberstone Drive home.
The man said the thief must have accessed the vehicle between 4:30 p.m. July 21 and 8:30 a.m. July 22. Several bank cards and a driver’s license were missing. No cameras captured the incident.
