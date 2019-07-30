NOTICE

The City of Johns Creek does hereby announce that the millage rate will be set at a meeting to be held at the City Hall Council Chambers located at 11360 Lakefield Drive; Johns Creek, Georgia on August 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and pursuant to the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 48-5-32 does hereby publish the following presentation of the current year’s tax digest and levy, along with the history of the tax digest and levy for the past five years.

      

 

Description

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Real & Personal

3,874,517,771

4,286,929,341

4,430,021,904

4,514,880,690

5,117,051,521

5,449,356,966

Motor Vehicles

238,200,610

172,426,560

120,279,250

82,250,280

56,496,740

42,000,640

Mobile Homes

Timber - 100%

Heavy Duty Equipment

40,800

0

19,007

0

Gross Digest

4,112,718,381

4,459,355,901

4,550,341,954

4,597,130,970

5,173,567,268

5,491,357,606

Less M & O Exemptions

406,614,154

468,565,019

478,367,406

471,757,854

387,517,190

878,296,651

Net M & O Digest

3,706,104,227

3,990,790,882

4,071,974,548

4,125,373,116

4,786,050,078

4,613,060,955

Gross M & O Millage Rate

9.005

9.345

9.481

9.221

9.273

9.325

Less Millage Rate Rollbacks

4.391

4.731

4.867

4.861

5.431

5.283

Net M & O Millage Rate

4.614

4.614

4.360

4.360

3.842

4.042

Net Taxes Levied

17,099,965

18,413,509

17,753,809

17,986,627

18,388,004

18,645,992

Net Taxes $ Increase

655,788

1,313,544

(659,700)

232,818

401,377

257,988

Net Taxes % Increase

4.00%

7.69%

-3.58%

1.31%

2.23%

1.40%

      

