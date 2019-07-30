NOTICE
The City of Johns Creek does hereby announce that the millage rate will be set at a meeting to be held at the City Hall Council Chambers located at 11360 Lakefield Drive; Johns Creek, Georgia on August 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and pursuant to the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 48-5-32 does hereby publish the following presentation of the current year’s tax digest and levy, along with the history of the tax digest and levy for the past five years.
Description
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Real & Personal
3,874,517,771
4,286,929,341
4,430,021,904
4,514,880,690
5,117,051,521
5,449,356,966
Motor Vehicles
238,200,610
172,426,560
120,279,250
82,250,280
56,496,740
42,000,640
Mobile Homes
Timber - 100%
Heavy Duty Equipment
40,800
0
19,007
0
Gross Digest
4,112,718,381
4,459,355,901
4,550,341,954
4,597,130,970
5,173,567,268
5,491,357,606
Less M & O Exemptions
406,614,154
468,565,019
478,367,406
471,757,854
387,517,190
878,296,651
Net M & O Digest
3,706,104,227
3,990,790,882
4,071,974,548
4,125,373,116
4,786,050,078
4,613,060,955
Gross M & O Millage Rate
9.005
9.345
9.481
9.221
9.273
9.325
Less Millage Rate Rollbacks
4.391
4.731
4.867
4.861
5.431
5.283
Net M & O Millage Rate
4.614
4.614
4.360
4.360
3.842
4.042
Net Taxes Levied
17,099,965
18,413,509
17,753,809
17,986,627
18,388,004
18,645,992
Net Taxes $ Increase
655,788
1,313,544
(659,700)
232,818
401,377
257,988
Net Taxes % Increase
4.00%
7.69%
-3.58%
1.31%
2.23%
1.40%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.