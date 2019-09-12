CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 AT 7:00 P.M.

 

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:

Monday, October 21, 2019 AT 7:00 P.M.

 

City Hall Council Chambers

11360 Lakefield drive

Johns Creek, Georgia 30097

The following Land Use Petition located within the City of Johns Creek is scheduled for Public Hearings as stated above.

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-19-008

PETITIONER: JOHNS CREEK VILLAGE, LTD.

LOCATION: 6650 MCGINNIS FERRY ROAD

CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (COMMUNITY BUSINESS DISTRICT) CONDITIONAL

PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (COMMUNITY BUSINESS DISTRICT) CONDITIONAL

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: CHANGE IN ZONING CONDITIONS TO ALLOW FOR A 32,230 SQUARE-FOOT SHOPPING CENTER WITH RESTAURANTS AND RETAIL

LAND USE PETITION: RZ-19-009

PETITIONER: TDS HOLDINGS, LLC

LOCATION: 10730, 10740, 10750 JONES BRIDGE ROAD

CURRENT ZONING: AG-1 (AGRICULTURAL DISTRICT)

PROPOSED ZONING: R-4 (SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING DISTRICT) CONDITIONAL

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: A RESIDENTIAL SUBDIVISION WITH 8 SINGLE-FAMILY DETACHED HOMES AT A DENSITY OF 2.14 UNITS/ACRE

