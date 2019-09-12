CITY OF JOHNS CREEK PLANNING COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEARING:
Tuesday, October 1, 2019 AT 7:00 P.M.
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL, PUBLIC HEARING:
Monday, October 21, 2019 AT 7:00 P.M.
City Hall Council Chambers
11360 Lakefield drive
Johns Creek, Georgia 30097
The following Land Use Petition located within the City of Johns Creek is scheduled for Public Hearings as stated above.
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-19-008
PETITIONER: JOHNS CREEK VILLAGE, LTD.
LOCATION: 6650 MCGINNIS FERRY ROAD
CURRENT ZONING: C-1 (COMMUNITY BUSINESS DISTRICT) CONDITIONAL
PROPOSED ZONING: C-1 (COMMUNITY BUSINESS DISTRICT) CONDITIONAL
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: CHANGE IN ZONING CONDITIONS TO ALLOW FOR A 32,230 SQUARE-FOOT SHOPPING CENTER WITH RESTAURANTS AND RETAIL
LAND USE PETITION: RZ-19-009
PETITIONER: TDS HOLDINGS, LLC
LOCATION: 10730, 10740, 10750 JONES BRIDGE ROAD
CURRENT ZONING: AG-1 (AGRICULTURAL DISTRICT)
PROPOSED ZONING: R-4 (SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING DISTRICT) CONDITIONAL
PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: A RESIDENTIAL SUBDIVISION WITH 8 SINGLE-FAMILY DETACHED HOMES AT A DENSITY OF 2.14 UNITS/ACRE
