City of Johns Creek
Notice of Property Tax Hearing
(Millage Rate)
The City of Johns Creek Mayor and Council are currently in the process of establishing the 2019 Millage Rate. The City, incorporated in December 1, 2006 has published their Five-Year History of its Tax Digest, Property Revenues and Millage Rate as required.
Before the City of Johns Creek sets the final millage rate for 2019, Georgia law requires a public hearing(s) to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions. All citizens are invited to attend and participate in the Public Hearing(s). Public Hearings on the proposed 2019 Millage Rate will be on July 22, 2019; August 5, 2019 and August 19, 2019 during regularly scheduled Council Meetings. The Mayor and Council will consider adopting a 2019 Millage Rate during their August 19, 2019 meeting. All Public Hearings and Council Meetings will be held in the Council Chambers located at 11360 Lakefield Drive in Johns Creek, GA 30097 and begin at 7:00pm.
City Clerk
Joan Jones
