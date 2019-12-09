JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek’s annual winter holiday festivities began Dec. 5 with the lighting of a 30-foot Christmas tree and giant dreidel at Newtown Park

reindeer_c.jpg

Live reindeer are part the holiday celebration. 

The tree and dreidel can be seen from Old Alabama Road in front of Park Place, where the free event began. 

tree-dreidel-(1)_c.jpg

The city displays a tree and dreidel at Newtown Park to celebrate the holidays. 

Families then migrated to the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater where they could take photos with Santa, make s’mores and holiday crafts, eat from local food trucks and see live reindeer. 

Holiday festivities continued Dec. 7 with the Founders Day Parade in Technology Park. 

— Carson Cook

Amphitheatre JC Newtown park

Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater at Newtown Park hosts the holiday celebration. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.