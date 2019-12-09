JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek’s annual winter holiday festivities began Dec. 5 with the lighting of a 30-foot Christmas tree and giant dreidel at Newtown Park.
The tree and dreidel can be seen from Old Alabama Road in front of Park Place, where the free event began.
Families then migrated to the Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater where they could take photos with Santa, make s’mores and holiday crafts, eat from local food trucks and see live reindeer.
Holiday festivities continued Dec. 7 with the Founders Day Parade in Technology Park.
— Carson Cook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.