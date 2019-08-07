JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A groundbreaking has been announced for Vineyard Johns Creek located at 10565 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek.
The 112-unit residence will serve the senior community of Johns Creek, opening in the fall of 2020.
The new property will hold larger personalized living spaces, a spa, wellness area, courtyard, several dining areas as well as smart technology integrated throughout the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.