JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Organized by the Johns Creek Rotary, there was a memorial event the morning of Sept. 11 to recognize the anniversary of the 9-11 attacks.
As in past years, the event was held at Newtown Park’s Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater and attended by local elected officials.
A 9-11 survivor, Beth Zampieri, spoke at the event. Zampieri was just arriving at work at the World Trade Center on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 when the attack began. She now lives in Johns Creek with her family.
“In New York City, the 9-11 anniversaries are never business as usual,” Zampieri said. “Everybody is just one degree of separation from the immediate event. The emotions are very, very raw, so the anniversaries have been really hard for me down here in Atlanta.”
Zampieri explained how she has begun a tradition of delivering homemade cookies and cards to firefighter on the anniversary of the attacks to thank the first responders for their service, a tradition she encouraged others to adopt.
“Some people tell me I was saved on 9-11 for a reason,” she said. “I know their comment is well intentioned, but I really have a hard time with that statement. I strongly believe I am no different from the hundreds and thousands who were not able to escape … but while I don’t think I was saved for a reason, I do feel I have a responsibility.”
Of the 2,977 people killed in the Sept. 11 attacks, 343 were New York City firefighters, 60 were police officers with the Port Authority and New York City Police and eight were civilian paramedics.
Each year the memorial serves as a small fundraiser for the Johns Creek Public Safety Foundation, which was established to assist injured Johns Creek firefighters and police officers or to assist their families if they are killed in the line of duty.
“I am humbled and so appreciative for the crowd and donations given to help support the Public Safety Foundation as well as our other programs within The Rotary Club of Johns Creek North Fulton,” Rotary President Kelly Stephens said.
