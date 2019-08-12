JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A family contacted police July 31 after several items went missing while they were in the process of moving from Roswell to Johns Creek.
The family said two bottles of Ciroc, several mini alcohol bottles, a silver-plated dinnerware set, professional wine opener and several shot glasses, totaling $308 in value, were missing after their move on July 20 and 21.
The family said they suspected the movers, hired through the app Thumbtack, may have had something to do with the missing items. The company’s profile on the app had been deleted.
